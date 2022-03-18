Midday Report: Nicholas, (NICK) Trades Lower March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NICK - Market Data & News Trade

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) has lost $0.94 (8.81%) and is currently sitting at $9.65, as of 11:04:12 est on March 18.

26,251 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 6.57% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 8.53% over the last 30 days.

Nicholas, is set to release earnings on 2022-06-02.

About Nicholas Financial, Inc.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. is a specialized consumer finance company, operating branch locations in primarily Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. States. The Company engages primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts ("Contracts") for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. Additionally, Nicholas Financial originates direct consumer loans ("Direct Loans") and sells consumer-finance related products.

