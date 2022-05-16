Midday Report: NexTier Oilfield (NEX) Shares Climb for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NYSE: NEX) rose 2.96% Monday.

As of 12:05:14 est, NexTier Oilfield sits at $10.35 and has moved $0.295 so far today.

NexTier Oilfield has moved 9.94% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 180.85% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

