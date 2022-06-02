Midday Report: Nextcure (NXTC) Shares Climb for June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NXTC - Market Data & News Trade

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) has risen $0.24 (6.22%) and is currently sitting at $4.13, as of 11:59:12 est on June 2.

40,461 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 9.35% over the last 5 days and shares lost 5.62% over the last 30 days.

Nextcure anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

Nextcure anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Nextcure Inc

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through its proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, NextCure studies various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Its initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies.

