Midday Report: Nexstar Media (NXST) Trades Higher March 16

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: NXST) rose 3.04% Wednesday.

As of 12:07:30 est, Nexstar Media is currently sitting at $185.36 and has moved $5.47 per share in trading so far.

Nexstar Media has moved 0.48% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 19.65% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Nexstar Media Group Inc - Class A

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset.

