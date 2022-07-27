Midday Report: NexGen Energy (NXE) Gains on July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NXE - Market Data & News

Today NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) is trading 6.33% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:03:23 est, was $4.12. NexGen Energy has risen $0.245 over the previous day’s close.

1,167,494 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, NexGen Energy has moved YTD 11.44%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on NexGen Energy visit the company profile.

About NexGen Energy Ltd

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production. NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada , including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014 which is in development.

To get more information on NexGen Energy Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: NexGen Energy Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles