Midday Report: Newmont (NEM) Trades Lower April 22

Shares of Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) moved 4.18% Friday.

As of 12:10:06 est, Newmont is currently sitting at $73.40 and has fallen $3.22 so far today.

Newmont has moved 1.35% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 25.14% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-22.

About Newmont Corp

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

