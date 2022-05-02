Midday Report: New York Times (NYT) Trades Higher May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NYT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of New York Times Co. - Class A (NYSE: NYT) rose 3.81% Monday.

As of 12:14:33 est, New York Times is currently sitting at $39.50 and has moved $1.46 per share.

New York Times has moved 16.63% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 20.39% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About New York Times Co. - Class A

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model.

