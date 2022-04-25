Midday Report: New Concept Energy (GBR) Shares Down on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBR - Market Data & News

New Concept Energy Inc (NYSE: GBR) has fallen $0.182 (6.64%) and sits at $2.56, as of 11:08:25 est on April 25.

17,690 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 10.46% over the last 5 days and shares fell 18.45% over the last 30 days.

New Concept Energy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About New Concept Energy Inc

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia.

