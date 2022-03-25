Midday Report: Nevro (NVRO) Trades Lower March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVRO - Market Data & News Trade

Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) shares moved 2.31%, or $1.55 per share, as on 12:07:28 est today. Since opening the day at $66.87, 50,243 shares of Nevro have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $66.94 and $64.98.

This year the company has a YTD change of 17.26%.

Nevro anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Nevro Corp

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in =65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

