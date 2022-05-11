Midday Report: Netscout Systems (NTCT) Trades Higher May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTCT - Market Data & News Trade

Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) has risen $1.065 (3.19%) and sits at $34.43, as of 12:05:11 est on May 11.

237,528 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 6.95% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 4.97% over the last 30 days.

Netscout Systems anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Netscout Systems Inc

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Its market and technology leadership stems from combining its patented smart data technology with smart analytics. The company provides real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Its approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Its nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets.

