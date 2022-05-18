Midday Report: Netgear (NTGR) Falls on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTGR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Netgear Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) fell 3.12% Wednesday.

As of 12:04:21 est, Netgear sits at $19.57 and has moved $0.63 so far today.

Netgear has moved 10.47% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 30.88% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Netgear Inc

NETGEAR® has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe.

