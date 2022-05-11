Midday Report: Nephros (NEPH) Trades Lower May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEPH - Market Data & News Trade

Today Nephros Inc (NASDAQ: NEPH) is trading 3.10% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:52:29 est, was $2.04. Nephros dropped $0.065 so far today.

6,177 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Nephros has moved YTD 64.41%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Nephros Inc

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Its diverse team of passionate employees are dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management.

