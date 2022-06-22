Midday Report: Neogenomics (NEO) Shares Up on June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEO - Market Data & News Trade

Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) has climbed $0.415 (5.54%) and sits at $7.86, as of 12:05:03 est on June 22.

663,698 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 4.61% over the last 5 days and shares lost 14.79% over the last 30 days.

Neogenomics anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Neogenomics Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and Fresno California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

To get more information on Neogenomics Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Neogenomics Inc.'s Profile.

