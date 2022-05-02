Midday Report: NeoGames SA (NGMS) Gains on May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NGMS - Market Data & News Trade

NeoGames SA (NASDAQ: NGMS) has risen $1.215 (9.30%) and is currently sitting at $14.24, as of 12:11:32 est on May 2.

102,774 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 9.92% over the last 5 days and shares lost 15.13% over the last 30 days.

NeoGames SA expects its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About NeoGames SA

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

