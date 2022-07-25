Midday Report: NCS Multistage (NCSM) Gains on July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NCSM - Market Data & News Trade

Today NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NCSM) is trading 12.29% higher.

The latest price, as of 10:38:42 est, was $31.44. NCS Multistage has climbed $3.44 in trading today.

2,925 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, NCS Multistage has moved YTD 3.41%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on NCS Multistage visit the company profile.

About NCS Multistage Holdings Inc

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services to exploration and production companies for use in horizontal wells in unconventional oil and natural gas formations throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, Russia, the Middle East and the North Sea.

To get more information on NCS Multistage Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles