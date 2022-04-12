Midday Report: Navigator (NVGS) Shares Climb for April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVGS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NVGS) rose 2.80% Tuesday.

As of 12:05:05 est, Navigator is currently sitting at $12.88 and has climbed $0.35 so far today.

Navigator has moved 11.41% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 40.92% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-02.

About Navigator Holdings Ltd

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of Handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing a safe, efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties.

