Midday Report: Natural Alternatives, (NAII) Trades Higher March 30

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAII) has climbed $0.44 (3.98%) and is currently sitting at $11.50, as of 11:50:11 est on March 30.

9,034 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 3.24% over the last 5 days and shares fell 3.07% over the last 30 days.

Natural Alternatives, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAI), headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Its comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to its clients including scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance.

