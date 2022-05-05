Midday Report: National Western Life (NWLI) Shares Fall for May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NWLI - Market Data & News Trade

National Western Life Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: NWLI) shares lost 3.04%, or $6.21 per share, as on 12:13:41 est today. After Opening the Day at $201.96, 1,818 shares of National Western Life have traded hands and the stock has moved between $197.99 and $196.70.

Already the company is down 4.78%.

National Western Life expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About National Western Life Group Inc - Class A

National Western Life Group, Inc. is the parent organization of National Western Life Insurance Company, which is the parent organization of Ozark National Life Insurance Company, both stock life insurance companies in aggregate offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. At September 30, 2020, National Western Life Group, Inc. maintained consolidated total assets of $12.4 billion, consolidated stockholders' equity of $2.2 billion, and combined life insurance inforce of $22.2 billion.

