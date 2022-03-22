Midday Report: National Fuel Gas (NFG) Trades Lower March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NFG - Market Data & News Trade

Today National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE: NFG) is trading 2.38% down.

The latest price, as of 12:10:44 est, was $64.70. National Fuel Gas dropped $1.58 over the previous day’s close.

206,504 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, National Fuel Gas has moved YTD 3.78%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About National Fuel Gas Co.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility.

