Midday Report: National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Trades Lower March 28

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) shares are down 4.90%, or $0.44 per share, as on 12:05:10 est today. Opening the day at $8.72, 43,995 shares of National Energy Services Reunited have traded hands and the stock has moved between $8.98 and $8.48.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 4.97%.

National Energy Services Reunited anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-30.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

