Midday Report: Nabors Industries (NBR) Trades Lower June 10

Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR) shares moved 5.94%, or $10.75 per share, as on 12:04:57 est today. Opening the day at $176.42, 62,660 shares of Nabors Industries exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $182.47 and $169.71.

This year the company has moved YTD 123.22%.

Nabors Industries expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Nabors Industries Ltd

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United Statesand numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

