Midday Report: Myomo (MYO) Trades Higher March 21

Today Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) is trading 2.53% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:58:32 est, was $4.46. Myomo has moved $0.11 so far today.

17,589 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Myomo has moved YTD 36.45%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Myomo Inc

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to suppor t the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient's own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual's ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally.

