Midday Report: Mustang Bio (MBIO) Trades Lower April 8

Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) are down 5.67% Friday.

As of 12:06:26 est, Mustang Bio sits at $0.99 and dropped $0.0601 per share in trading so far.

Mustang Bio has moved 37.25% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 36.14% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Mustang Bio Inc

Mustang Bio, Inc. ("Mustang") is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as a lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

