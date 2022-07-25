Midday Report: Murphy Oil (MUR) Shares Climb for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MUR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE: MUR) moved 5.16% Monday.

As of 12:02:45 est, Murphy Oil sits at $31.66 and has climbed $1.55 so far today.

Murphy Oil has moved 5.92% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 16.28% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Murphy Oil Corp.

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. The company sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond.

