Midday Report: Mueller Industries, (MLI) Shares Climb for April 19

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) shares have risen 6.24%, or $3.275 per share, as on 12:05:58 est today. Opening the day at $52.40, 130,804 shares of Mueller Industries, have been traded today and the stock has traded between $55.73 and $52.30.

So far this year the company is down 11.24%.

Mueller Industries, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-19.

About Mueller Industries, Inc.

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller's companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels. The company's principal business segments includes Piping Systems, Climate Products, and Industrial Metals. Every day its products can be found as critical components in applications ranging from potable water distribution to automotive drive trains to household appliances to radar defense systems, and more, quietly doing their part to make life and business better.

