Midday Report: MRC Global (MRC) Shares Down on July 5

Today MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) is trading 9.29% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:04:44 est, was $9.15. MRC Global has fallen $0.93 over the previous day’s close.

143,621 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, MRC Global has moved YTD 45.49%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About MRC Global Inc

MRC Global is the largest distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry, based on sales. Through approximately 230 service locations worldwide, approximately 2,600 employees and with 100 years of history, MRC Global provides innovative supply chain solutions and technical product expertise to customers globally across diversified end-markets including the upstream production, midstream pipeline, gas utility and downstream and industrial. MRC Global manages a complex network of over 200,000 SKUs and over 10,000 suppliers simplifying the supply chain for approximately 12,000 customers. With a focus on technical products, value-added services, a global network of valve and engineering centers and an unmatched quality assurance program, MRC Global is the trusted PVF expert. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

