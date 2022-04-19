Midday Report: Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Shares Up on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MPAA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is trading 2.16% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:39:10 est, was $16.11. Motorcar Parts of America has climbed $0.34 so far today.

3,208 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Motorcar Parts of America has a YTD change of 7.62%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-13.

About Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace, and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America's products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada.

