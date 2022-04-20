Midday Report: Mosaic Company (MOS) Trades Lower April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MOS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) lost 3.31% Wednesday.

As of 12:08:11 est, Mosaic Company sits at $75.54 and has fallen $2.58 per share in trading so far.

Mosaic Company has moved 25.61% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 98.90% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Mosaic Company visit the company profile.

About Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry.

To get more information on Mosaic Company and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mosaic Company's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week