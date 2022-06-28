Midday Report: Monroe Capital (MRCC) Shares Climb for June 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRCC - Market Data & News Trade

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ: MRCC) shares have risen 6.61%, or $0.58 per share, as on 12:02:17 est today. Since opening at $8.85, 34,875 shares of Monroe Capital have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $9.46 and $8.85.

Already the company is down 17.93%.

Monroe Capital anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Monroe Capital Corp

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe's middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

