Midday Report: MongoDB (MDB) Shares Up on April 13

Today MongoDB Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: MDB) is trading 4.50% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:06:03 est, was $432.79. MongoDB has moved $18.64 in trading today.

442,716 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, MongoDB has a YTD change of 21.78%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-02.

About MongoDB Inc - Class A

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

