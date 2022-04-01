Midday Report: Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Trades Lower April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TAP - Market Data & News Trade

Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B (NYSE: TAP) shares have fallen 3.21%, or $1.715 per share, as on 12:17:17 est today. Since opening at $53.39, 478,915 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $53.55 and $51.58.

This year the company is up 16.03%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on its employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in its Imprint and its 2025 sustainability targets.

