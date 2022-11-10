Midday Report: Moelis & Co (MC) Shares Climb for November 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MC - Market Data & News Trade

Moelis & Co - Class A (NYSE: MC) has gained $4.79 (12.22%) and sits at $43.89, as of 12:02:39 est on November 10.

324,789 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 7.46% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 9.85% over the last 30 days.

Moelis & Co is set to release earnings on 2023-02-08.

About Moelis & Co - Class A

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 22 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

