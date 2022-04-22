Midday Report: Mirati (MRTX) Trades Lower April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) is trading 1.65% down.

The latest price, as of 12:09:06 est, was $69.83. Mirati dropped $1.18 in trading today.

146,652 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Mirati has a YTD change of 51.31%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Mirati visit the company profile.

About Mirati Therapeutics Inc

Mirati Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is using its scientific expertise to develop novel solutions in two registration-enabling programs: adagrasib (MRTX849), an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Mirati is also advancing its differentiated preclinical portfolio, including MRTX1133, an investigational KRAS G12D inhibitor, and other oncology discovery programs. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

To get more information on Mirati Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mirati Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq