Midday Report: Mimedx (MDXG) Shares Fall for April 28

Shares of Mimedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) are down 2.93% Thursday.

As of 12:08:38 est, Mimedx is currently sitting at $3.77 and has moved $0.115 per share.

Mimedx has moved 16.06% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 35.10% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Mimedx Group Inc

MiMedx is an industry leader in utilizing birth tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, the cinoany has both a core business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. The company derives its products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using its proprietary processing methods, including the PURION® process. The company employs Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce its allografts. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments.

