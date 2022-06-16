Midday Report: MGIC (MTG) Shares Fall for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTG - Market Data & News Trade

Today MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) is trading 6.73% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:11:15 est, was $11.52. MGIC has moved $0.83 so far today.

727,179 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, MGIC has a YTD change of 13.45%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on MGIC visit the company profile.

About MGIC Investment Corp

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation 'MGIC', the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

