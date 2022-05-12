Midday Report: MFA (MFA) Shares Down on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MFA - Market Data & News Trade

MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA) shares moved 5.13%, or $0.715 per share, as on 12:03:48 est today. Since opening the day at $13.93, 998,371 shares of MFA exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $13.93 and $13.21.

This year the company has moved YTD 21.54%.

MFA expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on MFA visit the company profile.

About MFA Financial Inc

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

To get more information on MFA Financial Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: MFA Financial Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations