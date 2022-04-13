Midday Report: Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Trades Higher April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCB - Market Data & News Trade

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE: MCB) shares moved 1.38%, or $1.3 per share, as on 12:05:42 est today. Since opening the day at $93.50, 15,784 shares of Metropolitan Bank have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $96.03 and $93.19.

This year the company has a YTD change of 11.52%.

Metropolitan Bank anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for third-party debit card programs and provides critical global payments infrastructure to its FinTech partners. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the FDIC, and an equal opportunity lender.

