Midday Report: Methanex (MEOH) Trades Higher March 30

Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ: MEOH) has risen $1.26 (2.31%) and is currently sitting at $55.75, as of 12:08:04 est on March 30.

138,882 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 1.73% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 9.59% over the last 30 days.

Methanex anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Methanex Corp.

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets.

