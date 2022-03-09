Midday Report: Meten EdtechX Education (METX) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange METX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Meten Holding Group Ltd (NASDAQ: METX) is trading 3.14% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:08:48 est, was $0.17. Meten EdtechX Education has moved $0.0053 in trading today.

8,030,428 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Meten EdtechX Education has a YTD change of 32.51%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Meten Holding Group Ltd

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and a nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by innovative technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

