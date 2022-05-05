Midday Report: Metalla Royalty and Streaming (MTA) Trades Lower May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTA - Market Data & News

Shares of Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (NYSE: MTA) lost 7.71% Thursday.

As of 12:10:59 est, Metalla Royalty and Streaming sits at $5.59 and has fallen $0.47 per share.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming has moved 14.69% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 11.98% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-13.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Metalla Royalty and Streaming visit the company profile.

About Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver royalty companies for the next commodities cycle.

To get more information on Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins