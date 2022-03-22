Midday Report: Meta (CASH) Trades Higher March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CASH - Market Data & News Trade

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) shares climbed 2.43%, or $1.33 per share, as on 11:52:10 est today. After Opening the Day at $55.25, 26,349 shares of Meta exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $56.49 and $55.15.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 8.30%.

Meta expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Meta visit the company profile.

About Meta Financial Group Inc.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.®, a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank, is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy.

To get more information on Meta Financial Group Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Meta Financial Group Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles