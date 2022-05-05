Midday Report: Mesabi (MSB) Trades Lower May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSB - Market Data & News Trade

Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) has fallen $1.075 (4.44%) and is currently sitting at $23.14, as of 12:06:52 est on May 5.

37,596 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 3.51% over the last 5 days and shares lost 10.02% over the last 30 days.

Mesabi anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Mesabi visit the company profile.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust is a royalty trust organized under the laws of the State of New York in 1961 to derive income from an iron mine (the Peter Mitchell Mine) located near Babbitt, Minnesota, at the eastern end of the Mesabi Iron Range. Under various agreements the mine is operated by Northshore Mining Company (“Northshore”), a subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (“CCI”). Northshore mines the ore, which is in the form of taconite, a hard rock containing approximately 21% recoverable iron, crushes it, separates the iron particles from the non-metallic, and forms the resulting concentrate into pellets which are shipped for use in steel-producing blast furnaces of customers of CCI, an international mining company, the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America.

To get more information on Mesabi Trust and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mesabi Trust's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins