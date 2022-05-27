Midday Report: Merus N.V (MRUS) Shares Climb for May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRUS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS) is trading 23.71% up.

The latest price, as of 12:03:19 est, was $17.20. Merus N.V has moved $3.315 in trading today.

374,276 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Merus N.V has moved YTD 56.04%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Merus N.V visit the company profile.

About Merus N.V

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

To get more information on Merus N.V and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Merus N.V's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers Kohl's Still in Play To Be Acquired