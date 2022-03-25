Midday Report: Meridian (VIVO) Trades Higher March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIVO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) rose 2.45% Friday.

As of 12:20:22 est, Meridian is currently sitting at $25.80 and has moved $0.62 per share in trading so far.

Meridian has moved 3.64% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 24.07% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products.The company is dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, Meridian provides critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, Meridian provides diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. The company builds relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

