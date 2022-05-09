Midday Report: Mercury Systems (MRCY) Falls on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRCY - Market Data & News Trade

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) has fallen $1.88 (3.27%) and sits at $55.41, as of 12:06:54 est on May 9.

71,927 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 3.14% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 6.36% over the last 30 days.

Mercury Systems anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Mercury Systems Inc

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

