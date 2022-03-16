Midday Report: Medpace (MEDP) Trades Higher March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MEDP - Market Data & News Trade

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) has climbed $5.495 (3.75%) and sits at $150.64, as of 12:03:33 est on March 16.

46,543 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 2.59% over the last 5 days and shares fell 16.28% over the last 30 days.

Medpace expects its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Medpace Holdings Inc

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 37 countries.

