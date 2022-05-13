Midday Report: MEDNAX (MD) Trades Higher May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MD - Market Data & News Trade

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE: MD) has gained $0.67 (3.79%) and sits at $18.36, as of 12:01:35 est on May 13.

434,294 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 6.40% over the last 5 days and shares lost 23.55% over the last 30 days.

MEDNAX expects its next earnings on 2022-08-05.

About MEDNAX Inc

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

