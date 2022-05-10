Midday Report: Medifast (MED) Shares Fall for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MED - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) fell 3.83% Tuesday.

As of 12:04:22 est, Medifast sits at $174.65 and has moved $6.92 so far today.

Medifast has moved 0.66% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 12.79% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Medifast Inc

Medifast is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast is ranked second on FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2020. The company was also named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017.

