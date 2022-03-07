Midday Report: MDU (MDU) Trades Lower March 7

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) has fallen $0.9 (3.40%) and is currently sitting at $25.69, as of 12:10:37 est on March 7.

1,007,319 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 2.40% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 7.22% over the last 30 days.

MDU expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About MDU Resources Group Inc

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses.

