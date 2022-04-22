Midday Report: McGrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Trades Lower April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGRC - Market Data & News Trade

McGrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) shares lost 1.46%, or $1.32 per share, as on 12:07:10 est today. Since opening the day at $89.92, 11,382 shares of McGrath Rentcorp have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $90.43 and $86.09.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 14.05%.

McGrath Rentcorp expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About McGrath Rentcorp

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company's rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions.

